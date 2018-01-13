CT Dept. of Health warns that flu season is intensifying

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday that this year’s flu virus has thus far been particularly severe among people aged 65 and older, with that age group accounting for 70% of all patients who have been hospitalized with influenza.

In addition, DPH reports a steep increase in the number of Connecticut residents who have been hospitalized with influenza over the past five weeks.

If the duration of this influenza season is similar to the past two influenza seasons, Connecticut may be four to six weeks away from peak influenza activity, probably in mid-February, according to the DPH.

“In the midst of a troubling increase in flu hospitalizations, I strongly urge all Connecticut residents to remember to get their flu shot,” Governor Malloy said. “We are just a few weeks away from peak flu activity, so everyone — especially those aged 65 years or older, should take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from this illness.”

“This year’s flu virus appears to be affecting older persons especially hard,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino. “It is not too late to get a flu shot, and some people who are sick with influenza may need to be treated with an antiviral medication.”

This year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that the use of antiviral medications for treatment of influenza is even more important this year than usual.

The CDC is advising clinicians that all hospitalized patients and all high-risk patients (either hospitalized or outpatient) with suspected influenza should be treated as soon as possible with a neuraminidase inhibitor. While antiviral drugs work best when treatment is started within two days of illness onset, clinical benefit has been observed even when treatment is initiated later.

“The protection provided by a flu shot against contracting the virus or at a bare minimum lessening the severity and duration of the illness if you get the flu cannot be understated. I strongly recommend anyone who has not yet received the flu vaccine to get one as soon as possible,” urged Dr. Pino. “It is not too late to protect yourself from what is looking to be a particularly strong flu season.”

Overall, the most prevalent strain of influenza seen in Connecticut thus far this season is Influenza A (H3N2), which typically causes more severe illness than other flu strains.

As of the week ending Jan. 6, a total of 1,015 patients have tested positive for influenza, with 456 hospitalized patients admitted between Aug. 27 and Jan. 6. There were 15 flu-related deaths in individuals 65 years and older have been reported to date this flu season.

For the most recent information about influenza activity in Connecticut, see the weekly influenza update posted on the DPH website.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness that is spread through the air and by direct contact with respiratory droplets. Typical symptoms of the flu include sudden fever, aching muscles, sore throat, coughing, runny nose, headache, and eye pain.

While anyone, particularly individuals who are not vaccinated, can contract the flu, the illness is especially dangerous for certain groups, including: people aged 65 and older; children younger than 2 years old; people of any age with chronic medical conditions, like asthma, diabetes, congestive heart failure, or lung disease; and pregnant women.