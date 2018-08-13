CT Audubon hosts naturalist-led bird migration walk

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will hold a fall bird walk for ages 12 and up on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 9 a.m.

The days are getting shorter and birds are heading south. Come hike the scenic trails of The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Larsen Sanctuary in Fairfield and learn about fall migration. On this naturalist-led walk we’ll observe the diverse variety of birds passing through our area, and learn about the habitats that appeal to them on the way to their tropical wintering grounds. Autumn migration stretches from mid-August to early December. Songbirds peak in September and October.

Meet at 9 a.m. at The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street. The walk is free; donations welcomed. Don’t forget to bring binoculars if you have them.

Advance registration required. Call 203-259-6305, ext. 109 to reserve your spot, or visit: https://www.ctaudubon.org/fairfield-home/.

