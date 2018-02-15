There are two upcoming events in Redding — A talk by Kevin Hines, the author of Cracked, Not Broken, and the Small Business Circle’s third anniversary Open House.

Cracked, not broken: Kevin Hines in his own words

On Monday, Feb. 26, Joel Barlow High School, in partnership with the Mark Twain Library, the Redding League of Women Voters, the JBHS PTSA, the Redding PTAs, the Easton Redding Community Care Coalition, Silver Hill Hospital, and the Mountainside Treatment Center, will join forces on behalf of Mental Health Awareness to present Kevin Hines, a national spokesperson for suicide prevention.

Hines is a nationally recognized, award-winning mental health awareness advocate and best-selling author of Cracked, Not Broken: Surviving and Thriving After a Suicide Attempt.

The program will take place Monday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Joel Barlow High School. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at marktwainlibrary.org.

In September 2000, Hines jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge in a suicide attempt. He is one of only 36 (fewer than 1%) to survive the fall, and he is the only Golden Gate Bridge jump survivor who is actively spreading the message of living mentally healthy around the globe. He is currently producing a documentary titled Suicide: The Ripple Effect.

Small Business Circle holds third anniversary Open House

The Mark Twain Library Small Business Circle invites small business and home office professionals to meet, network, and connect at its Open House third anniversary celebration, Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“It’s a birthday celebration, and we’ve got a lot to celebrate,” said Sharon Epstein, SBC communication chair. The Small Business Circle was inaugurated in 2015 with the goal of connecting like-minded individuals who, due to the town’s rural character or the nature of their work, might not otherwise have the opportunity to meet and form professional relationships. The SBC now has close to 200 members and offers a dozen programs and events throughout the year. It also has filled a major community need by providing a searchable online Small Business Directory. The “Biz Book” includes almost 200 local businesses and is accessible through the library’s website.

Refreshments and nibbles will be served. Learn more or register at marktwainlibrary.org/sbc or at the library, or call 203-938-2545. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards and brochures. SBC membership is free to all small business and home office professionals in Redding and surrounding towns.

Editor’s Note: This story was edited to reflect a correction of the location of the Kevin Hines talk. It is at Joel Barlow High School.