Connecticut to be featured on State Plate

Connecticut will be featured in the new season of INSP’s award-winning original culinary-travel series State Plate, hosted by former American Idol winner Taylor Hicks.

In State Plate, Hicks tastes his way across the United States on a quest to assemble plates that represent each state’s most historic, famous, and tastiest foods. He samples crab cakes in Maryland, chili in Texas, potatoes in Idaho, and other dishes as he travels from coast to coast visiting farms, ranches, markets, and festivals in order to uncover the stories and legends behind each state’s unique food traditions

When many think of Connecticut they imagine the adventures to be had on the slopes at Powder Ridge Mountain or historical places like Fort Griswold and Mark Twain’s house; but what about the food? Hicks travels the state discovering all the delectable dishes the state has to offer. His stops include Noank, Meriden, New Haven and New Britain.

The Connecticut episode of State Plate will premiere on family-entertainment network INSP on Monday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.