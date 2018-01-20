Connecticut Senator, Governor react to shutdown of federal government

The federal government was shut down at midnight Friday when the Senate was unable to agree on a short-term spending bill to continue government services.

While there have been several previous government shutdowns, this is the first one to occur when a single party has control of both houses of Congress as well as the presidency.

The Senate may meet again over the weekend to see if it can resolve the shutdown. Until then, thousands of nonessential federal employees will be placed on furlough if there hasn’t been a resolution by Monday. Essential services such as the military, TSA, air traffic control, and the mail are considered essential and will still report for duty. National parks, zoos and federally operated museums may be closed.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy blamed Republicans for refusing to negotiate the short-term spending bill.

“Republicans asked to be given control of the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. They got it, and this is what America gets — total, complete dysfunction. The continuing resolution President Trump is trying to force down our throats is terrible for Connecticut — it guts funding for community health centers, inadequately funds our state’s military contractors, and may lead to the deportation of thousands of immigrant kids,” Murphy said in a statement.

He said he will remain in Washington all weekend should an additional vote be called to resolve the shutdown.

There was considerable political finger pointing about the shutdown. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Democrats. “Democrats got their own government shutdown,” he said.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer blamed President Trump after the two met and could not agree on a compromise. He said the president had “walked away from two bipartisan deals” and that “a Trump shutdown will serve as a perfect encapsulation for the chaos he has unleashed.”

Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy issued a statement about the state’s plans in light of the shutdown:

“Connecticut has made preparations to mitigate the impacts of the Trump shutdown as much as possible. My office has been in contact with agency heads and contingency plans have been updated. But unless the President and Congressional Republicans do their job, Connecticut residents who work for the federal government will not be paid, contractors will be laid off, and loans to Connecticut small businesses won’t be made,” he said.