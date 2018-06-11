Connecticut gas prices lose traction

Connecticut’s average price for a gallon of self-serve regular has dropped after nearly 15 weeks of rising prices.

Today, June 11, the Nutmeg State’s average is $3.13, two cents less compared to this time last week. Nationally, gas prices also have declined three cents with today’s average at $2.92.

Despite dips on both levels, average prices are 64 cents more expensive in Connecticut than last summer; and nearly 50 cents higher on the national level.

“The higher prices in recent weeks seem to be influencing driving habits,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokesman. While consumer gasoline demand remains strong, it’s slowing and not growing.”

Affecting prices are several global issues: First, there’s speculation OPEC won’t increase crude oil production despite previous reports that said they would. Second, economic turmoil in Venezuela, a major crude supplier, has reduced its production as worldwide supplies shrink.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in Connecticut’s six regions:

Greater Bridgeport, $3.21

Greater Hartford, $3.10

Lower Fairfield County, $3.19

New Haven/Meriden, $3.11

New London/Norwich, $3.15

Windham/Middlesex, $3.12

Statewide Average: $3.13