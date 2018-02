The Congregational Church of Easton is holding an afternoon of board games for people of all ages on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

This family-friendly event is free and open to everyone. To confirm a spot, contact the church office at 203-261-2527 or at [email protected].

The church is located at 336 Westport Road, Easton. The event will be held across the street from the church in the fellowship building.