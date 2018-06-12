Concerts on the Green kicks off on June 17 in Redding

The Concerts on the Green series starts this Sunday, June 17 with Yippee Coyote.

The series runs every Sunday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Redding Town Green and is funded by donations from residents and local businesses.

The Park and Recreation page on the town of Redding website, townofreddingct.org, has links to the performers’ websites. In case of inclement weather call the Park and Recreation cancellation number at 203-938-5036 Ext. 3.

Concert series schedule:

June 17: Yippee Coyote, sponsored by Redding Fire & EMS Company #1 (Co-sponsor RES PTA ).

June 24: Bone Dry, sponsored by The McNamara Brothers (Co-sponsor Redding Neighbors and Newcomers).

July 1: Brian Q. Torff and New Duke, a special concert in memory of Sally White, sponsored by Caraluzzi’s.

July 8: Tracy DeLucia, sponsored by Black Cat Grille (Co-sponsor Bruce Bennett Nissan).

July 15: River of Dreams, sponsored by Uncle Leo’s.

July 22: Peter Calo

July 29: Silver Steele Band

Aug. 5: Fab Forward

Aug. 12: The Currys, sponsored by Tamura and Miyashiro Family.

Aug. 19: The Mighty Ploughboys, sponsored by Redding Education Foundation (Co-sponsor Redding Republican Town Committee).

Aug. 26: Sonny Carroll Orchestra, sponsored by Mark Twain Library.