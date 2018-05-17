Community Tag Sale at Norfield Grange in Weston



Spring cleaning time is here. It’s time to rid closets and garages of all the stuff that’s been piling up. To help unwanted items find a new home, the public is invited to join the sixth annual Community Tag Sale on June 1, 2 and 3 at the Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Road, Weston.

As a vendor you can rent an indoor table for $50 (table provided) or outside on the lawn for $25 (bring your own table). For more information, email [email protected] or call 203-226-8233 to reserve a spot to participate.

Shoppers will have plenty of items and possible treasures to choose from. All are welcome. All rentals benefit the Grange Scholarship Fund.