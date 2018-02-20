Community foundation offers scholarships to Easton students

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF) is the largest provider of college scholarships in the region. This year, approximately $1 million will be awarded to more than 400 Fairfield County high school seniors. These opportunities range from $500 to $8,000, and some of the scholarships are even renewable.

There are scholarships for students applying to two- and four-year educational institutions and for technical certificate programs. A list of available scholarships through FCCF for students residing in Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Milford, Shelton, Stratford, Trumbull, and Westport and the online application are available on the foundation’s website, fccfoundation.org. The deadline for applying is March 21.

Highlighted scholarships this year for students in good standing include the Richard Mayer Education Scholarship for Bridgeport students pursuing a career in education; the Walter Breslav Jr. Scholarship for students planning to major in the field of business, finance or accounting; and the Edward A. Dworken Memorial Scholarship for physically or mentally challenged students or those pursuing a field specializing in similarly challenged youth.