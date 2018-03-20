Committee recommends new town counsel for Weston

Weston’s Legal Review Committee has recommended that the town hire Ira Bloom of Berchem Moses PC as the town’s attorney.

If hired, Bloom would replace Ken Bernhard of Cohen and Wolf.

Dennis Tracey, chairman of the legal review committee, told the selectmen the committee “unanimously” recommended the hiring of Bloom, a senior partner at Berchem Moses.

“He was very impressive in our interview,” said Tracey. “He’s a well regarded municipal attorney, the gold standard of municipal attorneys in Fairfield County.”

Bloom has been town attorney for Westport since 1998, New Canaan since 2012, and has served as counsel to Wilton, Easton and Madison for several years. He has also represented other municipalities, along with numerous applicants and neighborhood associations throughout the state.

Tracey said Bloom is in “great demand” for his work and has a “big team” around him.

“We interviewed him two years ago, but he was just engaged by Wilton and didn’t know if he had sufficient time to devote to Weston,” said Tracey. “This time he has a big team around him and all the other towns are in appropriate places, so he could and would personally devote a lot of time to Weston.”

Tracey said Bloom is strong in land use, municipal advice and employment contracts. Weston was specifically looking for strength in all of those areas.

In addition to the Westport-based law firm of Berchem Moses, the legal review committee interviewed longtime town counsel Cohen and Wolf and another candidate from Halloran and Sage, two other firms with offices in Westport.

First Selectman Chris Spaulding thanked Cohen and Wolf for their longtime service to the town.

“We’ve had a long standing relationship with Cohen and Wolf and they’ve served the town well,” Spaulding said. “They’ve gone through some changes recently that have led to staffing shifts and made availability more challenging, it’s not the same situation as it was in the past.”

Spaulding added that the town needs to be “optimally served” and that Bloom is the best option for that.

Bernhard was appointed as Weston’s town attorney in Dec. 2015 with Patricia Sullivan, also of Cohen and Wolf, as assistant attorney.

Prior to that, Bernhard served as Weston’s town counsel from 2000 to 2009. Sullivan was appointed as town counsel from 2009 to 2015.

Weston Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz said he is looking forward to working with Bloom and Berchem Moses and praised the firm’s experience and knowledge of issues that towns face.

Spaulding called it “comforting” to learn about Bloom’s level of expertise in municipal law.

According to Spaulding, town officials will be meeting with Bloom at a selectmen’s meeting in the future before he is officially hired.