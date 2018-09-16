Commercial district is not in best interest of Easton

To the Editor:

Citizens for Easton, a civic group that has supported Easton’s agricultural heritage and natural resources for nearly half a century, does not believe that the creation of a commercial village district would be in the best interests of our town.

We are in fact perplexed by our Planning & Zoning Commission’s efforts to establish one, along with other development initiatives. P&Z has served Easton long and well, but such intensified development would seem to abrogate its charter.

Let us be clear, as we have been on this issue and so many others in recent years: Easton contains three reservoirs that serve nearly 600,000 people, and therefore has a unique charter, to protect the public water supply and to ensure a pristine source of water for generations to come. Intensified development not only threatens this future but amounts to a public health issue. For this reason we are concerned and we think you should be, too.

Please allow us to address two other points that the commission has made:

That development in the center of town would benefit our other vitally important institutions. Perhaps the opinion of Easton’s hard-working firemen should be taken into consideration, because such a development would conceivably undercut their own training initiatives.

That Easton would become more “desirable.” Easton already is desirable to those who live here, and to those who will move here in the future. We are unique, uncluttered, rural and deeply attached to our past.

And so, we leave this as a choice. P&Z cares about Easton. CFE and our members do as well. But public health and the future of the water supply make this particular choice obvious. Please tell P&Z that a commercial district is clearly the wrong one.

Verne Gay

Board of Citizens for Easton