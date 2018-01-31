Commentary: Tu Bishvat — Celebrating more than trees

Tu Bishvat, observed on Jan. 31, is a Jewish holiday celebrating trees and ecological awareness. It has been a Jewish Earth Day since long before ecological awareness became popular. The Jewish National Fund adopted a custom of planting trees in Israel beginning in 1908. Today the JNF oversees major tree planting events in large forests every Tu Bishvat. Over a million Israelis take part in the tree planting. Some observe a Tu Bishvat Seder with specific fruits and four cups of wine with creative prayers. Tu Bishvat is the Israeli Arbor Day. Ecological organizations have adopted the holiday to further environmental awareness.

Israel is revolutionizing ecological sciences worldwide. Israel truly has made the desert bloom with its incredible innovations in water technology. As the world becomes more aware of the importance of conserving water, they are turning to Israel for expertise.

Prospera is just one of the many Israeli companies that are revolutionizing how crops are grown. Its technology is already being used in Spain and Mexico to help farmers analyze data with computer vision and artificial intelligence. It detects pests and diseases, in indoor and outdoor farms. Growers for Walmart, Tesco, Sainbury’s and Aldi are using it in the United States.

SOLCOLD has developed an innovative paint which actually cools the sun’s rays. The sun, while our biggest source of light, is also the biggest source of heat. SOLCOLD harnesses the sun’s radiation and reverses the heating to cooling. The stronger the sun, the cooler it gets. Imagine the sun-drenched and parched countries which will benefit from this! The material, no thicker than a business card, once applied to a surface of an object, uses the sun’s radiation to trigger a reaction converting the heat into a cooling effect. It can be applied to buildings, cars, containers and anything under the sun that needs cooling.

Sorek, the world’s largest seawater desalination plant, is in Israel, which was once a desert. 70% of homes in Israel now get some of their water from desalination. Its unique technology minimizes marine shoreline and land impacts with smart structural design for reduced energy and chemical consumption. It is the most advanced desalination plant in the world. In just over a decade, Israel has opened five major desalination plants and now has a water surplus. Countries are looking to Israel for this vital technology.

Medical advances are numerous, but outstanding is ReWalk, which helps the paralyzed walk again. The Israeli-developed robotic exoskeleton system has training centers across U.S., Europe, Canada and, of course, Israel. It provides powered hip and knee motion to enable paralyzed individuals to stand upright, walk, turn and climb and descend stairs. For those with spinal cord injuries, it is a modern miracle.

Tu Bishvat reminds us of our ability as individuals to change the world, and that Israel as a country, despite war and terrorism surrounding it, has successfully channeled the genius of its individuals to solve ecological and medical problems facing humanity.

As a founder of modern Zionism, Theodore Herzl, said, “If you will it, it is no dream.” In Israel, the dreamers are using technology to repair the world.