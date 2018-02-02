Commentary: Groundhog Day, the untold story

Groundhog Day is Feb. 2. Everyone knows that. But the public doesn’t know that groundhogs across the country are festering this week in their burrows, as they have on the second of every past February since the early sixties.

Phil, the Punxsutawney groundhog, once again is getting top billing. Other hogs — never mentioned in the news — are nobodies.

To put this in perspective, a ‘Hoggist’ from Maine said, “Some people complain the media favors one political party over the other. That’s small potatoes. The media lacks the guts to report on the hog’s plight. It’s always about the Punxsutawney hog rising to the top of the Gobblers Knob burrow. If it casts a shadow, expect six more weeks of bitter winter. No shadow, put away your parkas.”

Who knew the Punxsutawney groundhog’s weather fame would balloon as it did when journalists, wire services and TV networks first flocked to the Knob. And then Phil went on NBC’s Today show. Another media darling was in the making, this one with more than 15 minutes of fame. Quite a feat, without 24/7 cable news back then. Then came the Groundhog Day movie. Phil got the limelight again. And then last year, Groundhog Day the Musical debuted on Broadway.

Many can’t fathom the trauma the average groundhog suffers when all eyes turn towards Punxsutawney. That is unless one happens to be a Hoggist. Or has had the good fortune to be in the waiting room of a hog-minded veterinarian while thumbing through Lonnie Lout’s definitive monograph, America’s Other Groundhogs, The Forgotten Rodents.

My first brush with the hog dilemma came about accidentally when I stumbled into the heart of a groundhog rally in New York City’s Bryant Park. Onlookers listened intently as a middle-aged man standing on a platform spoke. It was the man himself, Lonnie.

“Things were bad enough,” he shouted, “but since that damn Punxsutawney hog got on that TV program it’s gotten so that other groundhogs won’t even come out of their burrows. On their very own day! Groundhog Day can no longer be a one-town affair.”

A Lout follower standing near me apparently realized my ignorance. Within a flash, he was into hog history. He said, “For a long-time groundhogs outside Pennsylvania took their second-class status on the chin. But they never lost faith, no siree! They were good at the weather game. Even better than their cousin up on the Knob.”

He went on, “Just about when most hogs were hitting burrow bottom, Mr. Lout stepped in. He wrote his monograph and got some followers to do a White House protest walk. He wanted one of those special Washington prosecutors to clear up this mess. And he wrote to every red and blue state yokel congressman and senator asking how the government could forget our deserving groundhogs… and still find money… money mind you, to learn how those foreign tsetse flies make baby tsetses.”

Overly studied flies and ignored groundhogs aren’t on my or most lists of endangered species. So before being asked for a contribution I nodded approvingly and slid away. My big city savvy had taught me to confine donations to legitimate subway panhandlers.

A few weeks later in midtown New York, an apparent Hoggist handed me a leaflet. To my surprise, Lonnie Lout’s group was now proposing the forming of an annual National Groundhog Lottery for future Groundhog Days.

All 50 states would get a crack each year at the National Hog-For-A-Day Throne. Officials from each state would forward the name of their homebred hog to a blue ribbon presidential panel that would oversee the drawing. The winning hog would travel to Punxsutawney for the festivities on Feb. 2. A Swedish waterbed manufacturer offered to safely transport the lucky hog in a portable burrow his company would build, free of charge.

A few years ago, Hoggists had another ploy up their sleeves if their National Hog-For-A-Day idea failed. A Staten Island Hog was being secretly trained in advanced weather forecasting technology. Unfortunately, that groundhog, Chuck, slipped out of Mayor de Blasio arms in a ceremony in New York City and took a spill, some say causing its demise a few days later. To date no one has been able to determine if Chuck leaned left or right politically.

Many wish the Lout crowd eventual success. But that’s doubtful. Chances are that all future Feb. 2 doings at Gobblers Knob will be the same as they have been. Punxsutawney Phil will continue being the top media hog. Studies like the one on Tsetse flies’ mating habits will still be the talk of labs. And groundhogs throughout America will continue fretting their day away in the bowels of their burrows.

Juan Antonio Negroni, ([email protected]) a Weston resident, is a consultant, speaker and ghostwriter/writer.