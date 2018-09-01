Collectors drawn to Redding library’s book fair

Have you heard of a jalopy? What about a waddy?

Those are words, like hundreds of other phrases and terminology from the past, that are no longer in common use.

On Friday, Seymour resident Don Cirkot was in the Collectors’ Corner at Mark Twain Library’s 58th annual book fair in Redding, hunting for old-time juvenile series fiction books, which, he said, contain many of those obsolete words.

“These kinds of series teach the parts of history that you don’t learn in history class,” said Cirkot, 70, who is a retired technical illustrator.

The line to get into the book fair, which is at the Redding Community Center on 37 Lonetown Road, was out the door Friday morning at 10 a.m., when it opened to the public.

The fair runs through Labor Day weekend, with hours on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fair has more than 65,000 books for sale, organized in 75 categories on everything from animals to art to education and religion, as well as parenting to sports to travel and world history.

Admission and parking are free.

Cirkot struck gold when found the “Red Cross Girls with U.S. Marines,” written by Margaret Vandercook in 1919.

“The Red Cross Girls series talks about the way life was at the time they written because the author lived during that time,” Cirkot said.

He added the stories in the old juvenile series books are typically very well written.

“The authors didn’t think about political correctness,” Cirkot said. “They just wrote about the way things were.”

Juvenile series that Cirkot owns the complete sets of include The Hardy Boys, The Battleship Boys, and Tom Swift.

Cirkot started becoming interested in old juvenile book series as a child in the 1950s, when he read Tom Swift and the Hardy Boys. He now has 3,000 to 4,000 books in his collection.

Jameson Doris, a Stamford resident, was also in the Collectors’ Corner, on a quest for first editions of signed books from well-known people in history.

He said he’s very interested in letters from Nikola Tesla, who invented the Tesla coil in 1891. This is an electrical transformer circuit used to produce high-voltage, low-current, high frequency alternating-current electricity.

“Tesla had a large impact on history and culture. The company Tesla is named after him,” said Doris, who is 26 and writes for a real estate magazine. “Things he invented over 100 years ago are still being used today.”

At last year’s book fair, Doris purchased books that were signed by Eleanor Roosevelt and Robert Frost. He also owns signed photographs of Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan.

Doris displays some of his collection in a bookcase, but locks everything that he paid more than $1,000 in a safe. This includes books signed by authors Cormac McCarthy and Hunter S. Thompson.

On Friday, Doris said he was hoping to find a signed book by Ernest Hemingway.

“I love his writing and cultural impact he had on American literature,” Doris said. “A lot of people consider him to be the greatest American writer.”

Fairfield resident Steven Stark was searching in an art room at the book fair for “good-quality photographics.”

Stark pointed to a photo of author George Higgins from 1985, showing Higgins sitting outside on a bench, wearing a raincoat and smoking a cigarette.

“You just look at this man and you can see there’s a whole world going on in his head,” Stark said. “He looks like he’s a deep thinker.”

Stark owns thousands of photography books and said his favorite photo of all time is one of Daltom Trumbo, a Hollywood writer who wrote under other people’s names. Trumbo was blacklisted in the 1950s because of his association with the Communist Party.

“There is a photo of him writing in the bathtub,” Stark said. “He smoked a cigarette, drank and wrote all while sitting there.”

What makes a good photo, according to Stark, is photographing “something you’ve seen 1,000 times before but coming at it from another perspective.”

The book fair not only sells books but also old-fashioned games, DVDs, CDs, and vinyl records.

Redding resident John Lambrech had his hands full of about 30 vinyl records, all of which he purchased Friday.

He said the records, which included Derek & the Dominos, The Who, Harry Belafonte, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts, brought him back to his childhood growing up in Syosset, N.Y.

“I have most of my original collection,” said Lambrech, 47, adding he has records from his parents, his uncle and from book fairs and tag sales. “I have about 400 records.”

Lembrech’s friend, Redding resident Andrew Gale, 48, also collects records.

Gale said sadly that the static sound — “that little crackle that could be heard in the background when you put the needle on the record — will never be heard again.”

That sound “transports you back in time,” Gale said.

The digital music that people of today download from Apple doesn’t have the same sound as the vinyl music had, according to Gale.

Many collectors go to great lengths to capture the original music sounds from years past, Lembrech said.

“They upgrade the needle on their record player to bring out the true sound of the music. This needle can cost about $300 to $400,” he said. “It can take up to 100 hours of play before the needle is truly broken in to get the full sound effect.”

“Vinyl is making a comeback,” Gale said. “This is the stuff we grew up on. It brings back memories.”