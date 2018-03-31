Class for families affected by mental illness

NAMI Southwest CT, the local organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer a Family-to-Family program beginning Monday, April 16.

This is a free, 12-session education program for family, partners, friends, and significant others of adults living with mental illness. The weekly course is open to families from Ridgefield and surrounding towns. It’s designed to help family members understand and support their loved one living with mental illness, while maintaining their own well-being.

Participants will learn about schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, and other mental health conditions from trained teachers who also are family members who know what it is like to have a loved one living with mental illness. Thousands of families describe the program as life-changing.

The program will be held each Monday for 12 weeks, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. Memorial Day falls on a Monday, so the class for that week will be held on Tuesday at the same location and at the same time.

Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Marc at 203-940-2516 or [email protected]