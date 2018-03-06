Citizens urge action at mental health forum

More than 70 people gathered at the First Church Congregational of Fairfield for NAMI-Fairfield’s Mental Health Legislative Forum.

They shared their personal stories, expressed opinions and exchanged ideas in roundtable discussions with several state legislators: Reps. Adam Dunsby (R-135), Jonathan Steinberg (D-136), Brenda Kupchick (R-132), Cristin McCarthy Vahey (D-133), and Laura Devlin (R-134). The event was co-sponsored by the Southwest Regional Health Board, LifeBridge, Bridge House, and Operation Hope.

Participants discussed their experiences with lawmakers about accessing behavioral health care services. Many expressed frustration with obstacles they encountered even when trying to obtain the most basic mental health services, including diagnostic screenings and initial consultations with psychologists. Others expressed concern about the state’s budget cuts and their effect on community services and housing supports that many people depend on for mental health care and treatment. In the wake of recent events, several participants urged legislators to take action and come up with a plan to help prevent violent tragedies in schools before they happen.

The legislators agreed the status quo was unacceptable, and explained how Connecticut’s current fiscal crisis has severely hampered the state’s ability to maintain funding levels for essential mental health programs and services. They said bureaucratic inefficiencies and other factors have contributed to the need for cuts. They then proposed ideas that could potentially restore budgets, such as combining and consolidating public and private agencies that provide redundant mental health services.

Kupchick said while she worked on and supported the 2013 Gun Violence, Mental Health and School Security Bill, she did not feel the mental health piece of the legislation did enough to help individuals with mental illness and their families. “Despite our state and federal government having passed laws to address parity, significant gaps exist between behavior health care and physical health care coverage and provider availability. Mandating parity through stronger legislation will drive much-needed accountability, and ensure our most vulnerable residents receive the appropriate care and support they need. I appreciate NAMI’s advocacy and commitment toward making a difference,” she said.

A public participant commented, “We all have mental health.” How we care for ourselves and one another on our daily individual journeys will dictate the health of our communities and our broader society.”

To learn more about NAMI-Fairfield, visit namifairfield.org.