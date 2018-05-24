Citizens for Easton promotes farm event, tour

Easton residents will have a chance to learn more about the town’s farming community during a Wednesday, May 30, event sponsored by Citizens for Easton (CFE).

As part of its annual meeting, the nonprofit organization has invited a group of local farmers to talk about what they do and, in many cases, share some samples from their farm operations.

“Some of our farmers will come and talk about their agricultural lives, giving a sense of what it’s like to farm,” said CFE’s Jane Paley, who is helping organize the event.

Meet Easton’s Farmers will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Easton Public Library community room. It is free and open to the public.

Speakers will range from a dairy and beef farmer to a beekeeper, and from an herb farmer to an orchid purveyor. A master gardener will offer advice.

After the farmers’ presentations and demonstrations, people can meet with individual farmers and also partake in a free dessert bar.

CFE officials said they are hoping to attract families, including those who are new to the town and may not know about the diversity of farms in town.

“We want kids to come to this so they learn a little bit about farming and all the things we grow here,” Paley said. “Perhaps they’ll want to go home and plant their own garden.”

A lot of people, said CFE’s Al Fressola, “don’t realize how many farms there are here.”

As of early this week, farm presenters will be beekeeper Howland Blackiston; Tim Brady of Shaggy Coos Farm, which sells dairy and meat; Lucas Carreno of J & L Orchids; Lori Cochran, creator of the “Easton: Christmas Tree Capital of Connecticut” campaign; Sal Gilbertie, grower of greens and herbs; and master gardener Carol Hamilton.

Farm tour

CFE members also are busy planning this year’s annual Easton Farm Tour on Aug. 11. About a dozen farms are expected to open their doors and invite people to visit. This will be the 10th anniversary of the tour, which attracts an average of 600 participants.

It will be based for the second year at the pavilion near Samuel Staples Elementary School, where people can go to pick up a self-guided map. At SSES there will be live music, food trucks and an end-of-the-day picnic.

CFE members said the farm tour attracts people from as far as 90 miles away, and some visitors have eventually moved into town after taking the tour. They said one family from England plans its annual visit to a relative’s house in Easton to coincide with the event.

At a recent meeting, CFE members went over some of the farm products grown, raised or produced here. A partial list included tomatoes, lettuce, corn, herbs, apples, peaches, blueberries, beef, pork, turkeys, milk, eggs, honey, pies, orchids, Christmas trees, show bunnies, fertilizer, and compost.

“When you think about the range of products, it’s amazing,” Paley said.

Paley said she lives near J&L Orchids, and often benefits from the operation’s pleasant aromas when walking her dog at night. “It’s remarkable,” she said.

Verne Gay, CFE president, said the farm tour is a perfect way for the organization to promote the town’s rural, farm heritage. “When started it was a perfect clarification of what our mission is,” said Gay, explaining that people can mistakenly think of CFE as a group that focuses only on opposing development proposals.

CFE was started in 1972 when General Electric eyed an Easton parcel as a possible headquarters site. “We exist to preserve the town’s character and heritage against all assault,” Gay said. “We are truly an activist organization.”

He stressed that Easton plays a unique role as the steward of the public water supply for the region. “We are the protector of water for all Fairfield County,” Gay said. “It’s a public health mandate and the town’s duty.”