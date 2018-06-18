Chris Coogan Quintet performs in Weston

The Chris Coogan Quintet will be performing at Music at the Barn on Sunday, June 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, Weston.

The five-piece jazz band features Chris Coogan on vocals and keyboards, Rex Denton on trumpet, John Mobilio on base, Jim Royle on drums, and Jim Clark on saxophone. “We are thrilled to performing again at Music at the Barn,” said Coogan. “This unique venue is a fantastic way to enjoy music with family and friends in a beautiful, relaxed setting, and unwind before the next work week begins.”

No reservations are required for this family-friendly entertainment series. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, favorite food and beverage, and enjoy the show. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors and chairs will be set up. Suggested admission is $15 per member, $20 per non-member, and kids under 16 are free. Admission also grants entry to the historical society’s Life in the Sixties exhibit starting at 4 p.m.

For more than 20 years, Coogan has led the Chris Coogan Quintet, a combo with a repertoire that includes straight-ahead jazz, fusion jazz and boogie-woogie. S’Funky, Coogan’s first jazz album containing his original songs, was released in 1995 and re-released in 1999.

The Music at the Barn concert series is made possible in part by sponsors: KMS Partners at Coldwell Banker, Fairfield County Bank, JetBlue and Cohen & Wolf P.C. For more information about Weston Historical Society, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.