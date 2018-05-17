Charley Couch, town historian, dies

Long-time Redding town historian Charley Couch died Tuesday, May 15.

Aside from being town historian, according to a Facebook post from the Redding Historical Society where Couch was past president, he was also a master carpenter and had endless knowledge of the history of Redding.

A memorial service for Couch will be held at the Redding Historical Society, 43 Lonetown Road, on June 23, a week before the Rock ‘n Roots Revival Festival, complete with music and reminisces. Further details will follow.