Charles Monagan to discuss Connecticut icons in Redding

As editor of Connecticut Magazine, Charles Monagan’s job was discovering and describing the people, places and things that make up the character of the Nutmeg State.

In his latest book, Connecticut Icons, Monagan presents dozens of his favorite things in Connecticut — from the hot lobster roll to the Yale Bowl, and the USS Nautilus to the Merritt Parkway — and shows natives and newcomers alike the independent spirit and local pride at the heart of Connecticut. An entertaining collection of photos, anecdotes, and little-known facts, the book covers more than 50 of Connecticut’s most familiar features.

Monagan will offer a talk and slide show of Connecticut Icons on Thursday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library in Redding. The talk includes a trivia quiz and readings from several of the icons. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Monagan is an author and was editor of Connecticut Magazine from 1989 to 2013. In 2012, he received the Connecticut Press Club’s Mark Twain Award for Distinguished Journalism, a lifetime award.

Register online or at the library, or call 203-938-2545 for information.