Chamber announces First Citizen Awards

The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce has announced that Bill Taibe, chef and owner of The Whelk, Kawa Ni and Jesup Hall restaurants, and Mark Mathias, creator of the Westport Maker Faire and his company Remarkable Steam, will be this year’s First Citizen Award recipients.

“We have selected a fine and admirable mix of awardees this year,” said Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Chamber. “Each year the board looks for one nonprofit and one traditional business person, and these dedicated individuals stood out and represent what is best in our town for their work ethic, generosity and how they approach business.”

Also receiving awards will be four “Young Entrepreneurs,” David Katz, Nathan Katz, Gary Perelberg, and Neal Soni from Weston and Staples high schools, for their efforts in creating new and intriguing business ventures.

“What a wonderful group of innovative kids — they truly embody the entrepreneurial spirit,” said Barbara Reynolds, chairman of the board of the Chamber. “They have executed at a higher level and deserve these accolades. Congratulations to all.”

A gala dinner will be held on Wednesday, June 13, at the Westport Inn. Tickets for the gala dinner are available through the Chamber and cost $80 per person. Tables of 10 are also available. For more information, visit westportwestonchamber.com.