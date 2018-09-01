Celebrity Scoops ice cream event helps Weston non-profit

Calling all sports and ice cream fans! The second annual “Celebrity Scoops” fund-raiser hosted by Berni & Murcer – Friends for Life to kick-off National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, will be held Saturday, Sept. 8, from noon to 6 p.m. at Saugatuck Sweets, 28 Reef Road in Fairfield.

The fund-raiser will feature various sports personalities and figures scooping ice cream for customers for Berni & Murcer — Friends for Life, whose goal is to raise funds to create and distribute “comfort backpacks” to children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in hospitals throughout the United States.

For every ice cream cone sold, Saugatuck Sweets will donate a percentage to Berni & Murcer – Friends for Life, which was founded by Aaron Gaberman of Weston.

The event will also feature giveaways, and a special preview of the Berni & Murcer animated storybook series. There will also be an appearance by Bob Wirz, inductee into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame. Wirz will be a “Celebrity Scooper” from 1 to 2 p.m. and will be on hand to sign his most recent book, The Passion for Baseball.

Berni & Murcer’s beginnings

In 2005, 10-year-old Aaron Gaberman of Weston was diagnosed with two cancerous brain tumors that placed his life in jeopardy. An avid fan of the New York Yankees, Aaron heard that former New York Yankee great Bobby Murcer also had brain cancer.

Aaron reached out to Bobby and the two became fast and enduring friends — “friends for life.” Bobby contributed his surname and heroic spirit both on and off the field to the mission of comforting seriously ill children, hence the name “Murcer.”

The “Berni” part of the name was inspired by Bernese Mountain dogs, animals known for their loyalty, gentleness, great courage and love of children. The name Berni & Murcer was derived for putting the two names together. For more information, visit berniandmurcer.org.