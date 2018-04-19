Cartoon County author to speak in Redding

Cullen Murphy, former editor at large of Vanity Fair and former managing editor of The Atlantic, will appear at the Mark Twain Library in Redding for a talk and signing of his new book, Cartoon County, on Sunday, April 29 at 3 p.m.

In the 1950s and 60s, the heyday of syndicated newspaper comic strips, Fairfield County was a haven for many of the artists who created these strips. The towns of Westport, Stamford, Greenwich, and New Canaan were home to such cartoonists and illustrators as Mort Walker Bud Sagendorf, Stan Drake, and Charles Saxon (whose work appeared on the cover of The New Yorker more than 90 times over the course of his career).

John Cullen Murphy, the artist behind Big Ben Bolt and, later, the extremely popular Prince Valiant, stood right at the center of this colorful mélange.

With Cartoon County, Cullen Murphy — son of John Cullen Murphy and author of Are We Rome — was his father’s collaborator on Prince Valiant for close to three decades.

To attend the talk, register online or at the library or call 203-938-2545 for information.