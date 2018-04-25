Carolyn Kepcher leaves Aspetuck in Weston to join Redding Country Club

The Redding Country Club has announced that Carolyn Kepcher has joined the club serving as its Chief Operating Officer and General Manager.

Kepcher spent the last seven years at Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston, as Vice President and General Manager. There, she was instrumental in membership acquisition, creating a high level membership experience as well as leading several major projects, including Clubhouse renovations, a new terrace bar, cart facility and a tennis bubble.

Prior to her time at Aspetuck, she was the Executive Vice President at the Trump Organization and Chief Operating Officer for the Trump National Golf Clubs where she was on the development team and led the operations for the Trump National Golf Clubs in Westchester, N.Y. and Bedminster, N.J.

Kepcher is the author of the New York Times best-selling business book, Carolyn 101, and a former weekly columnist of Your Career for The New York Daily News.

Perhaps known best as her role as Donald Trump’s right-hand woman on the NBC Emmy Award Nominated show, “The Apprentice,” Kepcher is regarded as a successful and high-profile businesswoman.

Kepcher has appeared on major television shows, including the Today Show, Good Morning America, MSN, FOX Business and others. She is the 2010 Toastmasters Golden Gavel recipient for excellence in communications. She is also the recipient of a Stevie Award for “Women Helping Women.”

“I am excited to work with a great team of people whose focus is creating a top member experience for their members and guest,” said Kepcher.

John Morrison, President of Redding Country Club said the Board was “thrilled” to have Kepcher join as General Manager. “Over the course of her career, Carolyn has established an impeccable reputation and unrivaled track record of success. Her experience in upscale property management, real estate development and private club operations is both well-known and extremely impressive. We are extremely fortunate to have her join Redding Country Club as we look to take our ‘little club in the country’ to its next level of growth.”