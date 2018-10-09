Candidates will debate in Redding on Oct. 18

The Redding League of Women Voters is hosting debates for three local election races on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, Redding.

Candidates scheduled to debate:

Senate District 26: Will Haskell (D) and Toni Boucher (R)

This district covers Redding, Ridgefield, Westport, Wilton and parts of Bethel, New Canaan and Weston.

House District 2: Raghib Allie-Brennan (D) and William Duff (R)

This district covers parts of Bethel, Danbury, Newtown, and Redding.

House District 135: Anne Hughes (D) and Adam Dunsby (R)

This district covers Easton, Weston and most of Redding.