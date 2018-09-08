Boys and girls are invited to join Weston Cub Scouts

Family Scouting has come to Weston Cub Scout Pack 75. Boys and girls from grades K-5 can join any time.

There was a Cub Scout fall kickoff meeting on Friday, Sept. 7, at Norfield Church. Attendees learned what Family Scouting is all about — community service, nature conservation, friendship, leadership, and fun activities and adventures.

Cub Scout Pack 75 has enjoyed visits to West Point, the USS Massachusetts, and Maritime Aquarium movie night. They also participate in family camping and hiking, the Memorial Day Fair and parade, and the Pinewood Derby. For more information, visit westonpack75.org.