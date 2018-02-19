Boucher reports 100% voting record for 2017

State Senator Toni Boucher (R-26) announced she has earned a 100% Senate voting record for the 2017 legislative session and special sessions.

“This was an especially difficult and long year for our part-time legislature,” Boucher said. “Juggling the responsibilities of families, full-time jobs and the longest legislative session in our state’s history was difficult. However, the need for elected officials to advocate for legislation to serve the best interests of Connecticut taxpayers has never been more important.”

Boucher’s voting record was classified as 100% in a report from the Connecticut General Assembly Senate Clerk. Senators voted more than 470 times during the 2017 session and special sessions.

“I strongly believe in the citizen legislature process established by the Connecticut Constitution,” Boucher said. “For it to be effective, it demands the full participation of those elected to represent the people. It is a duty I take seriously and I am honored that the people of the 26th Senate District have entrusted me with this responsibility.”

Sen. Boucher represents Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.