Boucher opposes ‘Toll Trolls’ at demonstration

On the same day she announced she would not be running for governor, State Senator Toni Boucher attended a demonstration by the Yankee Institute at the Capitol in Hartford to oppose tolls.

As part of the demonstration, 72 toll troll signs were placed on the Capitol lawn on Wednesday, April 18. The signs represented the number of tolls a previous Department of Transportation study said would be needed to collect enough money for transportation projects in the state.

“I’ve said it time and again, Connecticut residents and businesses are the most heavily taxed individuals in the country,” Boucher said. “Tolls really are a tax because it is just another way for the state to take money out of your pockets. Until we have proposals that reduce other state taxes, we cannot allow tolls to be installed in Connecticut.”

Boucher said the argument that tolls are needed to collect money from out-of-state drivers rings hollow.

“Out-of-state residents only make up 30% of all drivers on Connecticut highways,” she said. “So the logic is that we have to tax every single driver in Connecticut so we can collect money from this small population. That is ridiculous.”

Sen. Boucher is the co-chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Committee. She represents Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.