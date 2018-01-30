Boucher objects to push for electronic tolls in Connecticut

On Monday morning, a dozen Democrats from the House of Representatives promised to put forth a bill that would pave the way for electronic tolls on Connecticut highways. The Department of Transportation would create tolls, and the revenue generated would fund transportation projects. Tony Guerrera is the House chairman of the Transportation Committee, and has been pushing for tolls for some time. “I promise you, if we do this, Connecticut will thrive,” Guerrera said in a press conference.

Without tolls, it would be possible to see fare hikes in public transportation to cover the projects. In early January, the state released a roster of 400 capital projects worth just over $4 billion that have been postponed over lack of funding. Chris Perone, the chief transportation financial officer, said in a statement, “We are looking at a scenario where we will run out of money for our transportation infrastructure. Electronic tolls are the answer.”

There was some pushback against the idea. Many are worried that the revenue generated by tolls would be taken and used to address deficits in the state operating budget, as opposed to actually funding transportation projects.

Boucher objects

Transportation Committee Co-Chair Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26), whose district includes Weston and Redding, said the Democrats’ only answer to the state’s problems is to ask for more money.

“The Democrats’ press conference started by talking about tolls, but it wasn’t long before they were talking about increasing the gas tax and increasing rail and bus fares,” Boucher said. “Democrats have dollar signs in their eyes that keep them from seeing other possible solutions, including the need to examine how Connecticut spends its transportation money. Our state transportation projects have some of the highest administrative costs in the nation. Why aren’t we talking about that?”

When asked by the press, Democrats at the press conference made it clear that any plan for tolls would encompass more than the state’s borders. Democrats acknowledged that tolls would be placed on highways throughout the state, as well as exit and entrance ramps.

“Where does it stop?” Boucher asked. “No matter how many taxes Democrats create and increase, there’s never enough money. Once again, they stand in front of the media, hat in hand, and say they need more.”

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, a Republican running for governor, also came out strongly against the toll idea, and said in a statement, “After misappropriating transportation funds for years to cover up self-inflicted budget deficits, Democrats now want to draw blood from a stone and impose yet another tax on the people of our state.”

Republicans have historically come out against the idea of adding tolls, preferring instead to limit borrowing. Democrats have not been uniformly in favor of tolls, and with the House nearly evenly split, garnering enough votes to pass a measure to create tolls could be a difficult task.

Connecticut highways had tolls in 1958, but they were abolished in 1988 after a crash killed seven people in Stratford in 1983. Before being removed in 1985, tolls generated about $65 million annually in revenue for the state.

Patricia Gay contributed to this story.