Boucher invites locals to Women-Owned Business Day at the Capitol

State Senator Toni Boucher (R-26) has called for local entrepreneurs to come to the Legislative Office Building on Wednesday, May 2 for Women-Owned Business Day.

“As a member of the Host Committee for the Women’s Business Development Council, I am proud to invite local businesses to WBDC’s Fifth Annual Women-Owned Business Day,” Boucher said. “It’s always gratifying to see the growing number of women-owned businesses represented at this event. In addition to celebrating these wonderful entrepreneurs, it provides networking opportunities, and policy talks from local and national thought leaders on the issues facing women in the business world.”

Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. The program and featured speakers take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

“I hope Connecticut women find the time to attend this important event. It provides them a unique opportunity to lobby their elected representatives to urge them to support pro-business policies and legislation,” she said.

