Boucher gets Republican nomination at convention

Toni Boucher (R-26) was nominated by a unanimous vote of delegates at the 26th District Republican Convention last Monday. She will be running for re-election to a sixth two-year term in November. The convention was held at Trackside in Wilton. The 26th District comprises Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.

Boucher was formally nominated by her campaign chairman and communications director, Tom Derderian of Redding, who told Boucher’s remarkable story, beginning with her immigration to this country as a young girl, and cited her strong record of leadership on behalf of her district and her state. “When it comes to state senators, we in the 26th District really won the lottery with Toni,” he said. The nomination was seconded by Bethel Selectman Paul Szatkowski, and then put to a vote by delegates from the seven towns making up the 26th District, with the results being unanimous in her favor.

In accepting her party’s nomination, Boucher thanked the delegates for their support and outlined the agenda that lies ahead. “The November election will be one of the most important in memory,” said Boucher, “and can change the direction of our state for the better for generations to come. After winning equal representation in the state Senate two years ago, Republicans are only one seat away from a majority,” she said.

Boucher is currently the Senate’s chief deputy majority leader, chair of both the Transportation and Education committees and vice chair of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee.

She is being challenged by Democrat Will Haskell of Westport.