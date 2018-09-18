Boucher and Hwang earn high conservation scores

State Senators Toni Boucher (R-26) and Tony Hwang (R-28), received the highest score among all Connecticut General Assembly state senators in 2018 by the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters (CTLCV). Both received a score of 91%.

“The CTLCV grades legislators on a 0% to 100% scale based on their votes on environmental bills in committees, the Senate and the House. The 2018 final score is the average of the legislator’s votes on key bills we score,” explained the CTLCV in the introduction to their published scorecard.

Boucher represents Redding, Ridgefield, Westport and Wilton and parts of Bethel, New Canaan and Weston. Hwang represents Fairfield, Easton, Newtown and parts of Weston and Westport.