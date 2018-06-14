Board of Finance approves proposed town budget

The Redding Board of Education taking $70,000 from its budgeted medical insurance contributions was one of the top items in contention at Wednesday night’s Board of Finance meeting.

However, by a vote of 5-1, the Redding Board of Finance approved the revised proposed Board of Selectmen and Board of Education budgets.

The new revised proposed operating annual budget for fiscal year July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, is $49,226,160. This amount, which is a 2.06% increase from the current year’s budget of $48,233,326, represents all three proposed revised budgets: Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, and Redding’s portion of the Region No. 9 budget, which is shared between Redding and Easton.

The new budget referendum is set for Tuesday, June 26, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road. This will be the town’s third referendum for this budget. The May 8 and June 5 town referendums both rejected the spending plans.

Board of Finance member Ward Mazzucco cast the lone vote against the revised proposed total town budget, with Board members Rob Dean, Susan Clark, Kim Yonkers, Ed Miller and Jamie Barickman in favor.

Board of Education budget

The revised proposed Board of Education budget is $29,129,697, and represents a 1.82% increase from the current year’s budget of $20,752,623.

The budget was approved by a vote of 5:1 with Mazzucco voting No.

The Board of Education reduced its budget by about $101,000 from the failed June 5 referendum.

In reducing its budget, the Board has taken $70,000 from budgeted medical insurance contributions. It originally included $2.3 million for these contributions.

While Board of Education Chairman Melinda Irwin said the decision to take money from medical insurance contributions “was risky in that our health care costs are increasing and we don’t know what might happen,” the majority of Board members felt cutting another program was riskier “given that we already made a lot of cuts to various programs.”

She further said in reducing its budget, the Board of Education has already cut from every type of program including enrichment, math, writing, reading, music, art, and physical education.

According to Irwin, about five years ago, when the Spanish program was first introduced at the school, “there was a community of people who reviewed what is going on across the state or country and how this was delivered. Most, if not all, towns offer it and so the majority of us felt cutting Spanish would be riskier than cutting from our health line for next year,” she said. “With a $70,000 cut from the $2.3 million budget, we just felt that was a less riskier option than cutting another program.”

Board of Selectmen budget

The revised proposed Board of Selectmen’s budget is $14,698,761, and represents a .37% decrease from the current year’s budget of $14,753,515.

Barickman was the only Board of Finance member to abstain from voting on this budget, while Dean, Clark, Yonkers, Miller and Mazzucco voted Yes.

The Board of Selectmen reduced its budget by $40,000 since the failed June 5 referendum.

Savings included consolidating the town’s land use coordinator position with the zoning and wetlands enforcement officer position.

Dean said he is very concerned to see this consolidation.

“The land use coordinator was intended to be a person interfacing a planning function, not a zoning enforcement function,” Dean said. “That’s a very different animal.”

Dean added he’s worried that “the overall infrastructure of the planning of the town” is declining and “there is a big difference between planning and zoning.”

“When you start to combine those functions, whether it’s on the commision level or on the staff level, zoning wins,” he said. “If you don’t have personnel directed toward planning, it’s hard to get planning.”

In response, Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton said the current zoning enforcement officer “will be supporting the planning commission in exactly the same manner that the current land use coordinator has [supported it].”

In addition, she said, “The money is there in the budget to hire consultants to backstop Amy [Pardee, who will be taking on the zoning and wetlands officer position] should she need them. There is also money there to hire someone part-time to take on some of the zoning and enforcement work.”

Region 9 Board of Education budget

Redding’s share of the Region 9 Board of Education budget, which is $13,397,720, was approved at the June 5 budget referendum. It will be included in the total budget amount on in the June 26 referendum.