Blues Brother performing at Lachat in Weston this Sunday

Music in the Meadow concert series at Lachat Town Farm in Weston is hosting an evening of jazz, swing and R&B rock and soul classics on Sunday, Sept. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Headlining the concert is Old School Revue featuring Jonny Rosch (of The Original Blues Brothers Band) with The Saugatuck Horns.

The Dough Girls food truck will be here and there will be wine and beer to purchase.

Admission is $10 per person if you pre-register online, $15 at the door, kids under 12 are free. The concert is sponsored by the Hummler-Edwards Family .

Music in the Meadow will be held in the newly restored barn if it is raining.

Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West in Weston. For tickets visit lachattownfarm.org/