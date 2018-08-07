Biscuit is in search of a home

Biscuit, an eight-year-old female golden retriever mix, is available for adoption from Weston Animal Control.

Born and bred in Weston, Biscuit is house-broken and is responsive to commands, according to shelter representatives who provided descriptive details. She has a very sweet demeanor, loves to go for walks, and would make an excellent companion dog. As her name suggests, she loves biscuits.

For further information, or to set up a meet and greet, call animal control officer Peter Reid at 203-943-0985.