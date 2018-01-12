Bereavement support group starting for grieving parents

The death of a child is the most dreadful experience a parent can face. Grieving parents may question whether life will ever hold meaning for them again and wonder how they will survive the anguish of their loss. They often blame themselves or they may be angry with their spouse, a physician, or God.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer an eight-week bereavement support group for residents of Weston, Redding, Wilton, and Westport to help parents cope with loss after the death of a child.

The support group will meet weekly on Thursday afternoons from 2:30 to 4, beginning Jan. 18 and continuing through March 8, at the offices of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County in Suite 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park. I-Park is located at 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) on the Norwalk/Wilton town line.

The support group is free of charge and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to pre-register, call Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County at 203-834-6341, ext. 316.