When Redding resident Lara Schuler was living in Los Angeles, Calif., about 10 years ago, there were homeless people in her neighborhood.

“There was a one guy I saw around for a number of years while I was working on a TV show at a studio,” Schuler said. “Across from the studio, there was a sandwich place, and he was always around there.”

Schuler would often give the man half her sandwich.

“The first couple of times I tried to do it, he wouldn’t take it from me,” she said. “Then, he realized I just wanted to help him out.”

The vision of that homeless man and others stayed with Schuler, and is one of the reasons, she said, motivated her to organize a benefit concert to help residents in need.

The concert, Music, Food, Love, will be held Thursday, Nov. 8, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Milestone restaurant, 2 Main Street in Redding. Admission is free. There is a suggested donation of $5 or five non-perishable cans of food.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Redding food pantry and Redding Shares the Warmth, a fuel assistance program to help residents pay their heating bills.

Both Redding Shares the Warmth and the food pantry operate out of the Redding Community Center.

Performers — who include Nancy Burger, John Taylor, Dan Tressler and Schuler — will play a mixture of music including contemporary, folk, originals and covers.

All musicians are donating their time.

“This will a family-friendly event,” Schuler said, adding she hopes to make it an annual one.

Redding is “very socioeconomically mixed,” Schuler said, and “it’s easy to forget that there are people right in this town that need help.”

Now that the weather is getting colder, many can greatly benefit from both of those services, Schuler added.

Schuler said she got the idea for the concert’s name from one of her favorite Shakespeare lines — “If music be the food of love, play on” — and thought it very fitting.

Those who are interested in performing or volunteering at the concert may contact Schuler at [email protected]