Benefit being held to support refugees

Danbury Area Refugee Assistance (DARA) invites the community to its third annual benefit dinner supporting the resettlement of refugees in the Greater Danbury area. This event takes place on Saturday, March 24, at Michael’s At The Grove in Bethel from 6:30 to 10:30 pm and features a cocktail hour, three-course meal with wine service, guest speakers, live entertainment, dancing, and a silent auction.

DARA has invited Chris George, the executive director of Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services (IRIS) in New Haven, to join the guest speakers at the benefit.

DARA is a nonprofit organization, was founded in October 2015 by Bethel resident James Naddeo, who called on members of the community to form a response to the growing refugee crisis in Syria. DARA partnered with IRIS to sponsor a Syrian family who arrived in the United States in March 2016. This family has successfully integrated into the Danbury community. Several members of the Redding community are DARA volunteers, and Redding resident Kate Alvarez is a founding board member.

Tickets can be purchased at daraspring2018.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets are $55 in advance or $65 at the door, with tables of eight available for $400 and tables of 10 for $475.