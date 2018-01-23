Bells at Norfield Church in Weston are removed for refurbishment

The first phase of a planned refurbishment project on bells at the Norfield Church in Weston began on Friday, Jan. 12.

“During an inspection in June, we discovered the steeple bell assembly was badly in need of repair,” said Bayard Dodge, chairman of Norfield’s music board. “We took it out of service and embarked on what’s been an interesting journey.”

The inspection revealed that the bell’s clapper was dangerously worn, and the wooden yoke and wheel had suffered the scourges of time and weather.

It was discovered that the 800-pound bronze bell had historic significance. It was cast by James Allaire sometime between 1832, when the sanctuary was built, and 1846, when Allaire declared bankruptcy.

Allaire’s metalworks had cast the fittings for Robert Fulton’s steamship Clermont and would go on to supply engines for the steamships upon which Cornelius Vanderbilt built his financial empire.

The church also learned that the smaller steel bell in the Banks Room cupola was beyond repair.

The Banks Room, now part of the Norfield’s parish hall, was originally a one-room schoolhouse erected in the first years of the 20th Century. The bell was rung to assemble students and also call the fire brigade serving central Weston.

Norfield Congregational Church has contracted with Verdin Bell Co. of Cincinnati to refurbish the bells. The steeple bell and its apparatus will be removed and shipped to Ohio, where a new custom wooden yoke and steel wheel will be manufactured to precisely fit the existing Allaire bell, itself in good condition.

Additionally, the Banks Room bell was removed and will be replaced by a new bronze bell cast by Verdin.

Verdin has removed the old yoke and taken it to its Cincinnati factory, where it will take a cast of the bell crown aperture in the yoke and then manufacture a new yoke around the cast.

Norfield expects that the new apparatus for the steeple bell, as well as a new Banks Room bell, will be installed by Verdin in time for Easter celebrations.