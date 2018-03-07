Barlow’s Booster Club improves programs

A Booster Club is made up of a group of parents whose children are all on a school’s athletic team. Booster Club members often engage in fundraising to supplement the funding provided by the town, according to Region 9 school superintendent Tom McMorran.

“For example, Boosters arrange for parents to volunteer to bring cut-up oranges to refresh the kids, or they organize a cookout during summer preparation camps in August,” McMorran said. “They also raise funds to provide special coaches that are not included in the school budgets, or additional uniforms or equipment.”

Region 9 Board of Education Chairman Mike D’Agostino said all Barlow’s clubs and sports receive 100% funding from the Board of Education.

“Booster Clubs do a great job to raise additional revenue, but the programs are fully funded by the board,” he said.

“The Booster Club just tries to improve the quality of the program.”

According to Joel Barlow’s athletic administrator, Mike Santangeli, “Booster Clubs are invaluable. They bring in a lot of money.” He added, “They play a big role — as does the Board of Education — in the success of our athletic program.”