Barlow students honored by The Weller Foundation

In recognition of their exemplary achievements, four Joel Barlow High School seniors were recently presented with awards by The Weller Foundation at its annual awards dinner held on April 24 in the Dolan School of Business dining room at Fairfield University.

Dr. Christopher Clouet, superintendent of Shelton Public Schools, gave a keynote address to an audience of scholarship/award recipients, parents, and high school administrators.

The recipient of the $5,000 Robert Swart Engineering Scholarship, Michael Phillip Klein Wassink, is the son of Bernard and Stephanie Wassink of Redding. This scholarship was established in 2015 to help a senior pursue a career in engineering. Michael will be attending the University of Pennsylvania to pursue mechanical engineering.

The recipient of the $500 Senior Science Award is Alexandr Palvinski, son of Andrei Palvinski and Dr. Tatsiana Palvinskaya of Redding. This award was established in 1962 to honor an outstanding senior who has demonstrated the ability to achieve recognition in science. Alexandr will be attending the University of Connecticut to pursue management and engineering for manufacturing.

The recipient of the $500 Eleanor F. Moore Business Award is Michael Waugh, son of Steven and Ellen Waugh of Easton. This award was established in 1973 to honor an outstanding senior who has demonstrated the ability to achieve recognition in business. Michael will be attending the University of Connecticut’s Business School to pursue finance.

The recipient of the $500 Paul W. Broggi Communications Award is Annabelle Miller, daughter of Michael and Meredith Miller of Redding. This award was established in 1986 to honor an outstanding senior who has demonstrated the ability to achieve recognition in communications. Annabelle will be attending Marist College to pursue public relations.

The Weller Foundation Inc. is a non-profit organization that was established in 1962 to provide financial assistance to educational, charitable, and civic organizations. It is well known in the area for its numerous scholarship programs, student awards, and other supporting contributions.