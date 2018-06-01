Barlow students hold fund-raiser to help veterans

The Helping Our Heroes Club, run by Joel Barlow High School students, will hold its second annual Push for Our Veterans fund-raiser Saturday, June 2.

The fund-raiser will be held at Joel Barlow High School from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration will take place that morning.

The minimum suggested donation for attendees is $15 for students and $25 for adults.

Push for Our Veterans benefits the Catch a Lift Fund, a national organization that helps post 9-11 veterans regain their mental and physical health through physical fitness programs.

Since its inception in 2010, the Catch a Lift Fund (CAL) has helped more than 2,900 veterans recover both their physical and mental health. By providing gym memberships, home exercise equipment, nutrition programs, and an intricate support system, the Catch a Lift fund provides many veterans with the support they need.

At the fund-raiser, teams of four people will push themselves, both mentally and physically, as they attempt to do as many push-ups as they can in just one hour. Last year, the Helping Our Heroes club raised more than $2,500 at Push for Our Veterans. All the proceeds went directly to the Catch a Lift Fund and to the nation’s veterans. Club president Alana Foodman said they hope to double last year’s donations.

Members of the Helping Our Heroes Club, run by Joel Barlow High School students. The club will hold its second annual Push for Our Veterans fund-raiser Saturday, June 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.