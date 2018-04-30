Barlow students gather to watch mock car crash

The entire student body at Joel Barlow High School watched up close Monday morning as more than two dozen emergency response technicians and members of the Redding and Easton fire and police departments participated in a mock car crash.

The sounds of the crash were played on an audio system, and ended with two cars hitting each other. After the crash, police lifted a covering to reveal the two damaged cars.

Sitting on the ground in the crisp morning air, students watched as their peers — six Barlow seniors — played out different roles.

One had been ejected through the windshield and was lying lifelessly on top of a car hood.

Another student was given a sobriety test, and after failing it, was placed under arrest and escorted to a police car.

Others were put on stretchers and taken to an ambulance, which arrived at the school shortly after the mock crash occurred.

“This is really all about choices,” said Gina Pin, principal at Barlow, as she addressed the students. “It’s about the choices that you make and habits that you do. These habits become your character in what defines you, so think about how you want to be remembered. Then, think about the choices that you might make that might have an impact with other people around you.”

Tom McMorran, superintendent of schools, said since he became an administrator in Redding 11 years ago, he has attended 77 funerals.

He gave the students a strong message: “Twelve of them were for young people,” he said. “I do not want to come to your funeral.”

Safe Rides

Michael Klein-Wassink and Luca Cerbin, Barlow seniors and founders of the Redding and Easton Safe Rides program, announced they recently completed their 100th safe ride home.

“We offer safe rides to students who can’t drive themselves home,” Michael said. “We have seen any type of situation you can think of. Safe Rides is an option and is free, confidential and not exclusively for drunk or impaired students. It gives students an alternative to drunk driving.”

The mock crash was directed and narrated by Easton resident Laura Wheatley, a Barlow parent and member of the Easton-Redding Community Care Coalition (ERCCC), which works to educate the community on substance abuse.

There was no set script for the crash, according to Wheatley.

“Through help of the drama department, we gave each actor a role to play,” she said.

The cars that were involved in the mock crash had been purposely damaged in an auto body shop and were brought to the school on Sunday.

There has not been a mock crash at Barlow for 18 years. Planning began for it in August 2017.

The program was initiated because of the number of car accidents that took place in surrounding towns over the past few years, according to Wheatley.

“In 2017, approximately 25% of traffic crashes in Fairfield County involving 16- to 18-year-olds were reported as distracted driving,” she said.

“The ERCCC interviewed about 22 high schools throughout Fairfield County last summer and found out that most of them were having a mock crash,” she said. “The goal of this event is to teach teens to make smart choices.”

She added she would like to make the mock crash a bi-yearly event.

She explained that as a result of all the meetings with emergency medical personnel in preparation for the event, Easton first responders will now start responding to Barlow emergencies.

“The Redding Fire Department has always been the first responders to Barlow, since the school is located in Redding,” Wheatley said. “However, there are so many Easton teens here as well, and Easton EMS is only about four or five miles from the high school. We are now joining together. It’s great to have to have the extra help.”

“Seeing the simulation of how emergency responders take action to protect teenagers who have been in an accident in such a graphic way should, I hope, help our teenagers to be more thoughtful about distracted driving in all of its forms,” McMorran said after the event. “On behalf of the district, I am grateful to all of our emergency response professionals and volunteers for their work to make this car crash an effective message.”

Through her research, Wheatley found that “when it’s your friends and you’re seeing it and you’re hearing their voices on the 9-1-1, it’s going to sit differently than it would watching it on TV,” she said. “It’s another way to bring it home.”