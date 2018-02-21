Barlow play is entered in drama competition

Joel Barlow Theatre is presenting The Lark, directed by Diana Canova and student director Susannah Gregg, on Friday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for students and senior citizens and $10 for adults.

The Lark is about Joan of Arc and ran on Broadway in the 1950s starring Julie Harris and Boris Karloff. Run time for the play is approximately 35 minutes.

The Lark has been entered in the Connecticut Drama Association (CDA) annual drama festival, which will be held on Friday, March 9, and Saturday, March 10, at O.H. Platt High School in Meriden. Barlow will compete against 11 other schools and has won top honors at this competition in both acting and technical categories for the past two years. The Lark will be performed at the festival on March 10 at 9:20 a.m. For more information, email [email protected]