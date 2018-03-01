Barlow parents, students, leaders exchange safety ideas

Achieving a balance between being a welcoming institution and wanting school to be a safe place was one of the many concerns expressed at Tuesday night’s Joel Barlow High School Community Conversation.

The meeting, which lasted two and a half hours, was held in response to parents’ concerns over tightening up security at the high school, which enrolls students from Redding and Easton.

Members of Redding and Easton police forces, school administrators, Board of Education members, and town officials — as well as Barlow parents and students — spoke at the meeting, which was attended by several hundred people.

Parents and students expressed their opinions about having an SRO at Barlow.

School resource officers (SROs) are sworn police officers who have been trained to work in a school setting. They carry weapons and have the authority to make arrests. They also engage in mentoring students. Currently, Barlow doesn’t have an SRO but instead has several security guards on staff.

School Superintendent Tom McMorran said a balance should be achieved. “We don’t want to give up the tone of the building in exchange for a fortress.”

Funding for SRO

Region 9 board member Mike D’Agostino said he feels policing is a town responsibility.

“I see value in an SRO. It should be funded by the town,” said D’Agostino, a Redding resident.

Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton said Easton would have to help pay for one.

“I am in favor of an SRO model. Region 9 is a shared resource. Easton would have to agree to bear some of the burden,” she said. “If an SRO is in the school budget here, Easton should share a proportion of that expense.”

Easton First Selectman Adam Dunsby agreed that Easton would, in fact, bear some of the cost.

Preventing a tragedy

The recent shooting in Florida that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was referenced many times during the evening.

Brendan Duffy, a parent, said there should be an SRO at Barlow — before a tragedy occurs.

“The next shooting has probably already been planned. The psychopath has decided upon his weapon and he’s ready,” Duffy said. “When cops got to Sandy Hook, most of it was over.”

“Why isn’t part of our plan that cops are in the building — to give the teachers and the kids and everyone involved the best fighting chance?” he asked.

Barlow parent and Redding police officer Mark DeLuca, who grew up in Redding and graduated from Barlow, said if so many people are in favor of getting an SRO, the school should get one.

“Where there is a will, there are at least five ways to get it done, so it can happen.”

Improved security

McMorran said many measures were taken at Barlow to improve security after the Sandy Hook tragedy.

“The building is physically safer. Windows were lined to make them less susceptible to shattering,” he said.

In addition, all the locks in all the classrooms are working, and the school has installed motion detectors and cameras. “Police can see through our cameras,” he said.

He also said large boulders were moved in some of the areas where students congregate so someone can’t drive into the students.

Access

While all visitors must check into the building upon entering, Susan Barr, a parent, said she’s still “under-impressed” with front door security.

“I can fill out a name tag at the front desk and then I can go wherever I want in the school,” she said.

Many parents said they were surprised to learn the building is open after school hours.

“When buses pull out, the doors of the building are unlocked. I imagined being the school shooter,” Barr said. “I want to stash (ammunition) and put it in the bleachers so I can be ready the next morning.”

Counselors

The topic of improving access to mental health professionals at Barlow was brought up, and in response, one student said guidance counselors are not always easily accessible at the school.

Barlow Principal Gina Pin said she will work to improve this immediately. “If a student needs to see someone right away, we will move them to the front of the line,” she said.