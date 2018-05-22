Barlow Palooza is this Thursday

Joel Barlow High School is holding its annual Barlow Palooza on Thursday, May 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be provided by the Barlow PTSA.

The event is held every year in late May at the high school. On display are highlights of the many achievements of Barlow students, who will be showcase their artwork, musical ability, dramatics, Senior Passages projects, and Advanced Placement course projects.

Many of these are year-long projects to which students have devoted their time to study and create. The event isn’t just for Barlow — it’s a community-wide event for Redding and Easton. Each year, Barlow extends a special invitation to middle school students and their families to join in the presentations and celebrations.

English teacher Tim Huminski is the lead coordinator of Barlow Palooza. He encourages all students in Redding and Easton middle schools to attend and, if interested, present a poster or other creative work.