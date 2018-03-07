Barlow looks at pay-to-play fees

Despite the imposition of pay-to-play fees last year at Joel Barlow High School, there has not been a drop in participation in sports and activities.

In fact, according to Barlow’s athletic administrator, Mike Santangeli, there has been an increase.

“We are about 10 or 15 individual athletes ahead of what we were last year,” Santangeli said.

He said he credits the Barlow community with the increase in participation.

“We have such a motivated athletic community and such a supportive athletic family,” he said. “Our athletic program wouldn’t be the same without them.”

Barlow Principal Gina Pin explained that Barlow’s athletic program raises money for students who can’t afford equipment or are having trouble affording the fee.

“There are ways that we can do that confidentially,” Pin said.

She added that the PTA gives Barlow a grant every year for confidential use.

Pay-to-play fees

Last year, the Region 9 Board of Education instituted a pay-to-play fee for all its athletics and some of its activities, as well as a field and facility use fee.

According to Santangeli, the board decided to institute a pay-to-participate model to try to lower its overall budget.

For athletics, the fee is $65 per student, per season, with a family cap of $260 per year. The only exception is boys hockey, which charges $1,400 per athlete.

“Boys hockey already has a huge pay-to-participate cost,” Santangeli said. “Unlike any other sport at Barlow, hockey is the only sport that — in order to be able to have a season — parents have to give additional funds.”

He explained that ice time is expensive. “Through the budget, we pay for officials, coaches, uniforms, some ice time, and transportation,” he said. “We cover all their home games and two practices a week. Anything additional comes through the Booster Club.”

Sports participation fees

Sports participation fees for Barlow for the 2017-18 school year, as of the Feb. 20 Region 9 Board of Education meeting, are $23,355 for the fall and winter season.

“Our largest season, which is coming up next, is spring,” Santangeli said. “Lacrosse brings in a large number of boys and girls.”

Student activity fees

The fee for student activities is $30 per student, per year.

To date, activity fees received for the 2017-18 school year are $4,260.

While sports participation fees offset coaches’ salaries, activity participation fees offset the advisers for certain activities that receive a stipend, Pin said at the meeting.

“They don’t cover the whole cost, but they offset it,” she said.

Field and facility use

Students are not charged for use of the fields or facilities.

However, according to Superintendent of Schools Tom McMorran, there is a board policy for charging outside groups who use Barlow’s fields and facilities.

“For example, we get a flat fee from the driver ed company or from the SAT prep folks. If a group wants to use our fields, and they are not a community group or an ER9 school athletic program, they are charged,” McMorran said. “The fee range is based on the size and frequency of the program. It could be 10% of what a group collects at the gate, or anywhere from less than $100 up to $500.”

In regard to summer camps and youth leagues, “if they are charging their people who are playing that sport or who are participating in that activity, then they would be charged the fee,” McMorran said.

As of the Feb. 20 Region 9 board meeting, Barlow had collected $3,125 in field use revenue and $3,699 in facility use revenue.

“The fields and facility revenue is not earmarked to go anywhere,” Pin said. “It’s at the discretion of the board how that will be spent.”

Cross country maintenance

Board members also unanimously approved Pin’s request for cross country course maintenance.

“We are asking if the $2,709 cost for that maintenance can be covered through some of that $3,125 of revenue that we received,” she said.

According to Santangeli, the part of the course that needs repair is a one-mile loop through the woods.

“It’s a gravel path, and over time, a lot of the gravel has dissipated, so it has to be built up,” Santangeli said. “It has not been repaired in several years.”

“It’s open to the public as well as to other teams in the school, physical education classes, and by other sports programs when they are warming their teams up,” he added.