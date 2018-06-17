Barlow graduates told to embrace ‘growth and change’

Joel Barlow High graduate Finn Navin urged his fellow students to embrace everything they experienced in high school, noting it’s all well-documented by social media in today’s world.

“The past four years have been nothing but growth and change — both physically and mentally,” Finn said during his speech at the Barlow graduation ceremony on Sunday.

“We have grown in ways we never would have anticipated at the beginning,” he said.

Finn was one of 227 students to receive their diplomas in front of family and friends at the O’Neill Center on the Western Connecticut State University campus in Danbury.

Graduate Kailey Lauter said their high school years were much more than just an academic experience, bringing new friendships and endeavors. “Thank you, Barlow, for bringing us together,” she said.

Another speaker, Melani Zuckerman, said every student receiving a diploma may not change the world but can find happiness and contribute to society in an assortment of ways. “Let’s be ourselves. Let’s be happy,” she said.

Head of School Gina Pin, in her remarks, stressed the importance of hope and optimism in living happy and productive lives. “Hope involves action,” she said. “Hope takes courage.”

The June 17 ceremony also included speeches by School Supt. Thomas McMorran and senior class President Michael Wassink, the student procession, and the singing of the Beatles’ song “In My Life” by Barlow Chorale seniors.

Paul Griffin was proud of son Matthew for graduating, “Great relief,” he said when asked his reaction. Griffin also is proud of what his son is going to do next. Matthew was leaving that night to begin U.S. Marine Corps boot camp in Paris Island, S.C. “It’s been his dream,” Paul Griffin said.

Graduate Emily Shaw was celebrating with her parents, Warwick Shaw and Anita Husebaek, after the ceremony. “I feel really good,” said Shaw, who will study nursing at the University of Connecticut.

She said nursing will provide a diversity of career options, from hands-on care to administrative functions. “I like helping people,” Shaw said.