Barlow case postponed until April 19

The case against a former Easton EMT facing gun and voyeurism charges was transferred during a hearing Thursday, April 5, in Bridgeport.

State Superior Court Judge Kevin Doyle announced that the case against Christopher Barlow will be going to a gun docket, which handles firearms offenses on Thursday, April 19.

Barlow, who was represented by public defender Tanisha Williams, was wearing a blue suit jacket, white dress pants, and a pink striped tie.

When asked for comment as he was leaving the courtroom, located on Golden Hill Street, he politely said, “No.”

Bond was set at $25,000.

Barlow was arrested Wednesday, March 21, on charges that include two counts of voyeurism.

One of the voyeurism counts alleges that Barlow took inappropriate photos of patients who were being transported in an ambulance while under his care as an EMT. The images were found as Massachusetts authorities investigated complaints about Barlow last year.

Barlow was also found to have placed cameras around the EMS building and to have recorded videos in a bathroom, resulting in the second count of voyeurism.

Barlow, who is now 21, was also charged by Easton police with two counts of stealing a firearm, illegal alteration of records and providing false statements.

Additional charges

In an investigation that began in the summer of 2017, police in Duxbury, Mass., accused Barlow of falsely claiming to be a Homeland Security agent and amassing a collection of guns, ammunition, explosives, and stolen medical equipment, based on an initial complaint from the authorities in Connecticut.

Barlow was indicted by Massachusetts in October on six counts of receiving stolen property, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition, and one count each of impersonating a police officer, possession of an incendiary device and carrying a dangerous weapon.

The most recent charges in Connecticut also allege that Barlow provided a false statement on an application for a long rifle. According to Shaw, Barlow lied on the permit he completed for the rifle about never being denied previously, although he had been denied in Duxbury.

Before his arrest last fall, Barlow was taking classes at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield and volunteering as an EMT for Easton.